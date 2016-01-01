France Fully Integrates the Combined Space Operations (CSpO) Initiative

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Feb. 13, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

At the meeting of national representatives of the CSpO initiative, on February 11-12 in Ottawa, Gen. Michel Friedling, the chief of France’s Space Command, signed on behalf of the Minister of Armies, the letter required to join.



CSpO aims to coordinate the efforts made by each of the participating nations in the area of space defense. It also seeks to improve space capabilities, both national and collective, and to facilitate combined space operations between participants.



The challenge is to be able to coordinate allied capabilities, increase their resilience to provide support for multi-domain operations, guarantee free access to space and protect the resources there, if necessary in a coalition.



A multilateral forum for coordination, reflection and discussion, CSpO offers the opportunity to achieve these various objectives. Regular work is carried out within several working groups in which staff from the Space Command (CDE) of the Air Force, the Directorate-General of Armaments (DGA) and the General Directorate participate International Relations and Strategy (DGRIS).



This initiative initially brought together the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. France and Germany joined it as observers in 2016, then as associate members in 2017.



From now on, by decision of Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, France will participate in it in a full and complete manner, which raises to seven the number of participating nations.



