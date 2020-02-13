Huntington Ingalls Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results (excerpt)

(Source: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.; issued February 13, 2020)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. --- Huntington Ingalls Industries reported fourth quarter 2019 revenues of $2.4 billion, up 9.7% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating income in the quarter was $186 million and operating margin was 7.7%, compared to $213 million and 9.7%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter was $3.61, compared to $4.94 in the same period of 2018.For the full year, revenues of $8.9 billion increased 8.8% over 2018. Operating income in 2019 was $736 million and operating margin was 8.3%, compared to $951 million and 11.6%, respectively, in 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the full year was $13.26, compared to $19.09 in 2018.Non-cash asset impairment charges totaling $35 million, primarily related to goodwill, were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of the company's decision to divest its oil and gas business. Excluding these charges, adjusted diluted earnings per share1 in the quarter was $4.36 and $14.01 for 2019. The oil and gas business is reflected as an asset held for sale on the company's balance sheet.Cash from operations in 2019 was $896 million and free cash flow1 was $460 million, compared to $914 million and $512 million, respectively, in 2018.New contract awards in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $9.7 billion, bringing total backlog to $46.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019. Awards in the fourth quarter included a $7.7 billion contract for the construction of Block V boats of the Virginia-class submarine (VCS) program. Other major contract awards in 2019 included the $15.2 billion contract for the detail design and construction of two Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers, and the $1.5 billion contract for the detail design and construction of the amphibious transport dock Harrisburg (LPD 30).“Our 2019 shipbuilding results were in line with our expectations, and we have entered 2020 with very positive operating momentum after achieving a number of key program milestones across both shipyards. Additionally, we are continuing to refine our focus in Technical Solutions as we invest in markets that are aligned with Navy and broader customer priorities,” said Mike Petters, HII president and CEO. “With an unprecedented backlog of shipbuilding work serving as a strong foundation, we are actively shaping our business portfolio to optimize long-term value creation for our shareholders, customers and employees.”-ends-