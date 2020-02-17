Milestone for New Australian Defence Industry Hub

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Feb 17, 2020)

The first elements of the Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence (MILVEHCOE) will be handed over to Rheinmetall Defence Australia in Queensland today.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said this is a next step in the Morrison Government’s over $5 billion investment in the Army’s armoured vehicle capability under LAND 400 (Phase 2).



The MILVEHCOE will be capable of the design, manufacture, sustainment and export of military vehicles, turrets and tactical systems, including the Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle program.



“These facilities will be used to support some of the Australian Defence Force’s major new capabilities being delivered under the Commonwealth’s Integrated Investment Plan,” Minister Reynolds said.



“This includes the maintenance of Defence’s new fleet of logistics vehicles, and the production and maintenance of the new Boxer 8x8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle capability.”



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP said the economic benefit to Australia resulting from the Morrison Government’s investment in the project, and the 30-year life of the Boxer capability, will be over $10 billion.



“The MILVEHCOE will draw on an extensive Australian supply network to deliver products and services from local industry into Rheinmetall’s global supply chain,” Minister Price said.



“This significant $5 billion program is creating an estimated 1,450 jobs across the country, including 330 jobs in Queensland.”



Initially, the facility will be used by Rheinmetall to conduct heavy grade repair, integration and support to Defence’s new logistics vehicles, being delivered under LAND 121 Phase 3B/5B.



Commencing in 2022, the facility will produce and maintain the Boxer 8x8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle capability.



The facility is expected to be officially launched in July 2020.



