NATO Operational Standards Tested in Multinational Exercise Combined Resolve XIII

(Source: NATO; issued Feb 14, 2020)

From 20 January to 4 February 2020, around 5400 troops from 16 countries, including NATO Allies and partners, took part in Exercise Combined Resolve XIII at the Joint Multinational Readiness Centre (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany.



The exercise provided a platform to apply NATO operational and logistical standards across several Allied and partner countries. These included multinational battlegroups’ combined response and mobility capacity, defensive readiness, and other aspects of interoperability across different units.



The NATO Standardization Office (NSO) regularly participates in a number of multinational exercises to ensure NATO’s standards are continuously applied, reviewed and integrated into programmes for the development of Allied military capabilities.



NATO standardization is the development and implementation of concepts, doctrines and procedures to achieve and maintain the required levels of compatibility, interchangeability or commonality needed to achieve interoperability. evaluations, exercises, and development of best practices. Advancing interoperability and ensuring cooperation between national forces within NATO formations has become even more crucial in an era where Allied forces are more technologically developed, more complex and increasingly joined-up.



The NATO Standardization Office (NSO) initiates, coordinates, supports and administers NATO standardization activities, which are conducted under the authority of the Committee for Standardization (CS) -- the committee responsible for standardization policy. The NSO assists NATO’s Military Committee in developing military operational standards. These activities foster NATO standardization with the goal of enhancing the interoperability and operational effectiveness of Allied military forces.



