Theodore Roosevelt and America Strike Groups Conduct Operations in U.S. 7th Fleet

(Source: US Navy; issued Feb 15, 2020)

PACIFIC OCEAN --- The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the America Expeditionary Strike Group joined forces to conduct Expeditionary Strike Force operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific on Feb. 15.



Ships and aircraft from the U.S. Navy, as well as aircraft from the U.S. Marine Corps, conducted a multitude of joint, high-end warfighting exercises while forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



“The Carrier Strike Group’s combat power is impressive, but when combined with an Expeditionary Strike Group, like the America ESG, it is unparalleled,” said Rear Adm. Stuart Baker, commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine. “The teamwork, resilience, technical excellence and extraordinary professionalism of these two teams working together is the foundation of everything we do in the U.S. Naval Service.”



While operating together, the Navy-Marine Corps team sharpened their interoperability through a series of exercises designed to increase battle readiness. Assets participated in a variety of evolutions to include air-to-air training, steaming in formation, maneuvering, and establishing joint communications to rapidly enable a command and control environment.



"Expeditionary Strike Force operations combine the kinetic combat and 5th generation capabilities of the America Expeditionary Strike Group with the truly impressive air power of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group," said Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Seven. "Merging our two teams into one makes the Expeditionary Strike Force greater than the sum of our parts and provides the 7th Fleet commander versatile combat capability that can be deployed anywhere in the Indo-Pacific."



USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) is the flag ship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, which includes Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 23.



USS America (LHD 6) is the flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG), which includes a Commander Amphibious Squadron 11, San Antonio-class dock landing ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU).



The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and America Amphibious Ready Group are forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest numbered fleet in the world, and with the help of 35 other maritime-nation allies and partners, the U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 75 years, providing credible, ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict



