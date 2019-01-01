Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb. 14, 2020)

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $407,335,834 modification (P00291) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 to procure Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and associated kits.



Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2022.



Fiscal 2018 and 2020 other procurement, Army; procurement, U. S. Marine Corps; and Foreign Military Sales (Lithuania and Slovenia) funds in the amount of $407,335,834 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



