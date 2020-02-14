Army Chief Praises BAE’s Efforts After Signing Off on Howitzer (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published Feb. 14, 2020)

By Anthony Capaccio

The Army approved full-rate production for BAE Systems Plc’s $10 billion self-propelled howitzer program after “very encouraging” cooperation with the contractor to fix production problems, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said.Army officials worked with BAE at its York, Pennsylvania, facility to improve production processes, McCarthy said after speaking Friday at the National Press Club in Washington. He said the company “changed leadership and moved a lot of different people in place” while “making more investments in the tooling necessary.”“We felt good that there was a lot of energy there in their leadership,” McCarthy said. (end of excerpt)-ends-