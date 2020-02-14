We both reaffirmed our full commitment to the program, its timetable and the scaling up of Australian industrial capacity.
We agreed on a process for monitoring - at our level - the implementation of the program, on a quarterly basis this year, with a meeting in France in April and another in Australia mid-year.
We know that the Future Submarine Program is essential for our two countries and for our strategic partnership. We are determined to work together to make it a success.
