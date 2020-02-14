Joint Statement: Australia's Future Submarine Program
(Source: Australian and French Ministers of Defense; issued Feb. 15, 2020)
The Australian and French ministers of defense have issued a joint statement in support of the Naval Group contract to build the Attack-class submarines in Australia, which is coming under increasing criticism down under. (NG image)
Today we reviewed the implementation of the Strategic Partnership Agreement which forms the basis of the Future Submarine Program.

We both reaffirmed our full commitment to the program, its timetable and the scaling up of Australian industrial capacity.

We agreed on a process for monitoring - at our level - the implementation of the program, on a quarterly basis this year, with a meeting in France in April and another in Australia mid-year.

We know that the Future Submarine Program is essential for our two countries and for our strategic partnership. We are determined to work together to make it a success.




