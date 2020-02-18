In July 2019, the Australian Helicopter Systems Division (HSD) of Defence’s Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) released a Request for Information in relation to Project LAND4503 Armed Reconnaissance Helicopter (ARH) Replacement.
To understand the full range of aircraft being considered for this program, Bell commissioned the Australian Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies to complete a full analysis of each aircraft.
Discover their comprehensive findings for each aircraft, including the Bell AH-1Z Viper, in their report.
Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas – as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., – Bell Helicopters has strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.
-ends-