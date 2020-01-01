Elbit Systems Awarded $670 Million Contract to Supply Defense Solutions to a Country in Asia-Pacific

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued Feb. 18, 2020)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded an approximately $670 million contract to supply defense solutions to a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be performed over a 25-month period.



Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President & CEO, commented: "This significant contract award is a testament to the trust that customers place with our solutions and to the leading position we hold in the market."





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems.



-ends-



