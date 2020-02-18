United Aircraft Corporation Creates Commercial Aviation Division

(Source: United Aircraft Corporation; issued Feb 18, 2020)

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) forges corporate and business processes to form the Commercial Aviation Division. In accordance with the decision of the UAC’ Board of Directors, JSC “Sukhoi Civil Aircraft” and LLC “UAC - Aggregation Center will join the PJSC “Irkut Corporation” as subsidiaries. As part of the Division, subsidiaries retain core competencies in the development and production of aircraft.



The main efforts of the Division in the near future will be focused, first of all, on the completion of MC-21-300 tests and the serial production establishment, modernization of Superjet 100 and its business version, the creation of a unified system of MRO and marketing.



Consolidation of the main scientific and production capacities of civil aircraft industry will allow more efficient implementation of existing programs and development of perspective projects.



It is planned to achieve significant progress in the field of after-sales support service, optimize operational processes and, ultimately, significantly increase the attractiveness of Russian commercial aircraft in the market.



Measures to resolve existing intra-group obligations and accomplishing of the formation of the share capital structure will be implemented during 2020.



