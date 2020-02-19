Defence's First Commitment to Operation ARGOS For 2020

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Feb 19, 2020)

Australia is deploying a Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol aircraft in support of the international effort to enforce United Nations Security Council sanctions on North Korea.



The aircraft will deploy within the next week on Operation ARGOS, marking the first Australian Defence Force (ADF) contribution to the operation for 2020.



Operating out of Kadena Airbase in Japan, the Poseidon aircraft will conduct airborne surveillance by monitoring and deterring illegal ship-to-ship transfers.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said Australia’s commitment to the enforcement of United Nations Security Council sanctions on North Korea is key to stability in the region.



“This deployment demonstrates our commitment to regional security and the rules-based order,” Minister Reynolds said.



“We rely on a stable North East Asia as part of a free, open and economically prosperous wider Indo-Pacific region.



“Along with our international partners, Australia continues to maintain pressure on North Korea to adhere to United Nations Security Council sanctions through our dedicated air and maritime patrols.”



The Poseidon aircraft and its crew will deploy from No. 11 Squadron at RAAF Base Edinburgh, and follows the deployment of HMAS Parramatta to the region in late 2019.



Since the commencement of Operation ARGOS in 2018 the ADF has deployed maritime patrol aircraft on five occasions, and naval frigates on three occasions.



