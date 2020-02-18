U.S., Boeing Send 3 Super Hornets to Finland for Aircraft Upgrade (excerpt)

(Source: United Press Information; posted Feb 18, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- Three Super Hornet aircraft arrived in Helsinki Tuesday as Boeing launched the flight evaluation phase for Finland’s HX fighter replacement program.A single-seat F/A-18E, a twin-seat F/A-18F and an EA-18G arrived at Tampere-Pirkkala Airbase for Boeing’s HX Challenge evaluation, following stints from the Eurofighter Typhoon earlier this year.Evaluation of the Super Hornet and Growler will conclude Feb. 26.In February 2019, the Department of Defense approved an offer for Boeing and the Navy to provide the EA-18G Growler fighter plane to Finland, in response to a 2018 request for bids to replace its F/A-18 C/D Hornet fleet.Finland is also considering Dassault’s Rafale, the Eurofighter Typhoon, Lockheed Martin’s F-35A and Saab’s Gripen E as its future fighter aircraft as part of the HX program. (end of excerpt)-ends-