A single-seat F/A-18E, a twin-seat F/A-18F and an EA-18G arrived at Tampere-Pirkkala Airbase for Boeing’s HX Challenge evaluation, following stints from the Eurofighter Typhoon earlier this year.
Evaluation of the Super Hornet and Growler will conclude Feb. 26.
In February 2019, the Department of Defense approved an offer for Boeing and the Navy to provide the EA-18G Growler fighter plane to Finland, in response to a 2018 request for bids to replace its F/A-18 C/D Hornet fleet.
Finland is also considering Dassault’s Rafale, the Eurofighter Typhoon, Lockheed Martin’s F-35A and Saab’s Gripen E as its future fighter aircraft as part of the HX program. (end of excerpt)
The next #HX candidates to take part in the #HXChallenge are Boeing's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler. Two Super Hornets and a Growler arrived at Pirkkala Air Base on 18 February. #ilmavoimat #finaf #comcamfi pic.twitter.com/ynhiQTjm4x— Ilmavoimat (@FinnishAirForce) February 18, 2020
The F/A-18 #SuperHornet and #EA18G Growler are in Finland for the #HXChallenge – the test and evaluation event being held to showcase their capabilities for the @FinnishAirForce. #HXhanke— Boeing Defense (@BoeingDefense) February 19, 2020
RELEASE: https://t.co/JBzJTWvhmz pic.twitter.com/tpLPMEpobQ
Ride along with the F/A-18 #SuperHornet and #EA18G Growler as they fly to Finland for the #HXChallenge – the test and evaluation event being hosted by the @FinnishAirForce as they select their next fighter aircraft. #HXhanke pic.twitter.com/v3bR6JqSrX— Boeing Defense (@BoeingDefense) February 18, 2020
