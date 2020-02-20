Support Contract Signed for Armoured Vehicle Driver Training Simulators

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Feb 20, 2020)

Geelong company Universal Motion Simulator Pty Ltd has been awarded a $21.4 million support contract for the sustainment of training simulators for the new Boxer 8X8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles.



In addition to supporting Boxer training, the simulators can be reconfigured to train Army drivers on other types of armoured vehicles including the M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank and the future Infantry Fighting Vehicles.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, said this milestone was another step towards modernising Australia’s armoured vehicle fleet through the $5 billion LAND 400 Phase 2 Mounted Combat Reconnaissance Capability project.



“The new Boxer vehicle fleet is part of the Government’s $200 billion investment in our defence capability to deliver a more potent, agile and capable Australian Defence Force,” Minister Reynolds said.



“The new vehicles will provide a world-class capability to the Australian Army with their high levels of protection, firepower and mobility.”



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, said the Australian Government is committed to maximising Australian defence industry involvement in the project.



“This seven-year contract will provide long-term employment opportunities for Universal Motion Simulator Pty Ltd and its Australian workforce,” Minister Price said.



“The potential for growth for this Geelong-based company is indicative of this Government’s commitment to further strengthen Australia’s defence industry.”



Defence’s acquisition of six driver training simulators was announced in February 2019, with the first simulators expected to be delivered in 2022.



-ends-



