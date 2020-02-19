Estonian Minister of Defence Luik Approves New Development Plan

(Source: Estonia Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 19, 2020)

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik has approved the new Ministry of Defence Development Plan for 2021–2024, which will significantly increase investments in the development of situational awareness, communication capabilities and units.



According to Minister of Defence Jüri Luik, the Development Plan focuses on manned and equipped combat units of the Defence Forces and the Defence League, which are capable of responding to threats with the shortest possible notice and together with our allies.



‘In addition to the fields of intelligence and early warning, communications at different levels will receive considerable attention, with more than EUR 200 million being invested over the four year period,’ said Luik.



He added that in 2024 the Estonian Defence Forces will be equipped with modern communications and command systems as well as modern anti-tank systems, the 1st Infantry Brigade will include three armoured battalions, and the 2nd Infantry Battalion will be able to assemble more rapidly and will have greater mobility.



‘The important keyword is armaments’, said Luik. Over the next four years, new main rifles, anti-tank missile systems, anti-tank grenade launchers, and sniper rifles will arrive, and self-propelled artillery will be deployed.



Combat service support battalions, combat engineering battalions, the Logistics Battalion, a military police company, six additional territorial defence companies, and the Cyber Command, as a new branch, will all be fully equipped.



Major infrastructure projects include the Military and Disaster Medicine Centre being built in Tartu, the Battle School, and the new infrastructure for headquarters, training, medical, diving, storage and technical repairs to be located at the Mine Harbour.



‘People are at the heart of the development of military capabilities', said Luik. ‘We are trying to preserve a wage level that is competitive and motivating for active service members', he said. The number of conscripts is increasing – by 2024 there will be 3800 conscripts.



An increase in ammunition stocks is planned for the period 2021–2024, using Defence Investment Program resources and assistance from the United States, in the total amount of EUR 232 million.



Currently under preparation is a ten-year development plan, setting out the long-term vision for national defence.



The Development Plan for the Period 2021–2024 for the Area of Government of the Ministry of Defence describes military national defence objectives and the required resources for achieving those objectives, the allocation of which proceeds from the National Development Plan for Defence for the Period 2017-2026, the military advice of the Commander of the Defence Forces, and NATO force capability objectives.



-ends-



