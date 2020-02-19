Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 19, 2020)

Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts, is awarded a $121,507,441 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-17-C-5145 for the Guided Missile Destroyer (DDG) 1000 ship class integrated logistics support and engineering services.



The DDG 1000 ship class is a multi-mission surface combatant designed to fulfill volume firepower and precision strike requirements.



DDG 1000 combat systems provide offensive, distributed and precision firepower and long ranges in support of forces ashore while incorporating signature reduction, active and passive self-defense system and enhanced survivability features.



Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Rhode Island (40%); Tewksbury, Massachusetts (27%); San Diego, California (16%); Bath, Maine (6%); Ft. Wayne, Indiana (5%); Los Angeles, California (3%); Marlboro, Massachusetts (2%); and Nashua, New Hampshire (1%), and is expected to be completed by January 2021.



Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $15,660,190; fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,650,000; and fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $621,000 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds in the amount of $16,281,190 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



