Defense Signs the First Project Implementation Agreement for the Future European Fighter Plane (NGWS / FCAS)

(Source: Spanish Ministry of Defence; issued Feb. 18, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Secretary of State for Defense, Ángel Olivares, has signed, with his French and German counterparts, Joël Barre and Benedikt Zimmer, a new implementation agreement for the full integration of Spain and its industry in the development of the Joint Concept Study of the Future Air Combat System (NGWS / FCAS).



This agreement represents a significant step in the roadmap initiated with the signing of the NGWS / FCAS Framework Agreement, by the defense ministers of Germany, Spain and France on June 19 at the Paris Air Show (Le Bourget, France).



That agreement was a key milestone in the formal incorporation of Spain into this project, launched by Germany and France in 2018 and which defines the principles and governance scheme of the NGWS / FCAS program, as well as the development of subsequent agreements that will pave the way to contracts with the industries designated by each of the nations for the initial phases of the project.



At the same event in Le Bourget, Germany and France also signed the first implementation agreement for the development of the Joint Concept Study (JCS) of the NGWS / FCAS.



Today, with this latest step, and after the recent announcement by the Ministry of Defense of the selection of INDRA as Spain’s National Industrial Coordinator in the program, and the selection of Spanish companies (AIRBUS, INDRA, ITP, and the consortium between GMV, SENER and TECNOBIT) to lead the seven pillars of research and development (R&D) of the project identified in the JCS, the aforementioned companies are now empowered to participate not only in the packages most oriented to the operational solution of the project, but also to those where the industrial distribution will be determined and established and that will prevail for the entire duration of the project.



The NGWS / FCAS project is essential for the future capabilities of our Armed Forces, as well as for the technological and industrial development of the defense sector. It will be applicable to other sectors of the national industrial fabric and will help the creation of employment, especially the qualified one, so that the participation of other ministries in a State program is essential.



-ends-



