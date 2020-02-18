Pakistan Conducted Successful Flight Test of Air Launched Cruise Missile “Ra’ad-II”.

(Source: Pakistan Inter-Services PR Directorate; issued Feb 18, 2020)

RAWALPINDI --- Pakistan conducted successful flight test of Air Launched Cruise Missile “Ra’ad-II”. Ra’ad-II, with a range of 600 Km, which significantly enhances air delivered strategic standoff capability on land and at sea. The weapon system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and navigation systems ensuring engagement of targets with high precision.



The successful flight test was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Dr. Nabeel Hayat Malik, Chairman NESCOM, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces and Strategic Organizations.



Pakistan MoD video of the latest test launch of the Ra’ad II air-launched cruise missile, which it claims has a range of over 600 km. Note the launch aircraft is a Mirage 5.



Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers who contributed whole-heartedly to develop the weapon system and making this launch a success. He also termed it “a major step towards complementing Pakistan’s deterrence capability”.



The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have congratulated the Scientists and Engineers on the successful conduct of missile test.



