Turkey Reveals New Plan to Buy Drones, Helicopters and Air Defense Systems (excerpt)

(Source: Defense News; posted February 18, 2020)

By Burak Ege Bekdil

ANKARA --- Turkey’s defense procurement agency has unveiled an ambitious procurement plan for 2020, even as its economy seeks to recover from a recession and the government spends money fighting wars in multiple theaters, including Iraq and Syria.Under the plan, the Presidency of Defense Industries, or SSB, said the Akinci, an attack drone built by Baykar, will be delivered to the military at the end of 2020. On Jan. 20, the Akinci successfully performed its second round of test flights. Selçuk Bayraktar, Baykar’s technical director, said the second test lasted 66 minutes.Also this year, according to SSB, delivery of the kamikaze drone Kargu-2 will begin. Under a contract with the state-controlled defense technologies concern STM, the Turkish government will acquire a total of 356 Kargu-2 drones.According to the work plan, STM will also start delivering the Alpagu, a fixed-wing, autonomous tactical attack drone. Military officials say their asymmetrical warfare efforts against Kurdish militants in southeast Turkey would largely rely on the Alpagu in drone-centric fighting.In addition, the procurement agency said it will sign a contract for the production of cargo drones. (end of excerpt)-ends-