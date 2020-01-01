Boeing Will Give Up Its Major Washington State Tax Break to Avoid European Tariffs (excerpt)

(Source: Seattle Times; published Feb. 19, 2020)

By Dominic Gates and Joseph O’Sullivan

Two Washington state legislators today introduced bills in the Senate and House that will remove the main aerospace tax break passed 16 years ago to benefit Boeing.The dramatic shift in direction will help resolve — to Boeing’s advantage — an international trade dispute at the World Trade Organization. It also averts the potential for the European Union (E.U.) to impose retaliatory trade tariffs that could affect sales of not only airplane but of the state’s agricultural products.“We’re working with Boeing,” said Rep. Pat Sullivan, who introduced the companion measures with Sen. Marko Liias. “This is a bill that they suggested and asked for us to drop.”In a statement, Boeing said “we fully support and have advocated for this action.”One wrinkle that complicates the matter is that the proposed bills call for a process that could reinstate the tax incentives if the U.S. and the European Union (E.U.) come to an agreement that settles their trade dispute.However, Gov. Jay Inslee made clear Wednesday that this possibility of restoring the tax breaks is not something Boeing can take for granted and will be the subject of intense negotiation as these bills progress through the legislature. (end of excerpt)-ends-