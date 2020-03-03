GIFAS Launches Mission to Boost Franco-Canadian Cooperation in the Aerospace Sector

(Source: GIFAS; issued Feb. 20, 2020)

PARIS --- GIFAS, a key player in Franco-Canadian cooperation, will lead an important industrial mission to Canada on 1-3 March 2020. The mission, led by Eric Trappier, GIFAS Chairman and Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO, will bring together more than 60 French industrial aerospace companies in order to develop and consolidate Franco-Canadian cooperation.



France and Canada have been cooperating in aerospace for over 70 years and their alliance is structured for the long term. More than 30 French aerospace companies have offices or facilities in Canada, and GIFAS, in association with Business France, chose Montreal as the site for its representative office for North America in 2016. Furthermore, many Canadian firms are aiming to expand into France.



This GIFAS mission is an industrial offshoot of the long-term partnership between the two countries, both in the civil as well as in the defence and space sectors. Participants will visit Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa, where meetings will unite key players in these sectors from both nations.



Major aerospace groups will be present. These include Airbus, Dassault Aviation, Safran and Thales, plus over 60 subcontracting companies, suppliers and equipment manufacturers.



GIFAS’ Chairman, Eric Trappier, will lead this important mission, accompanied by seven members of the GIFAS Board. He says, “GIFAS is pleased to further strengthen the ties that link our two industries with this mission. The high level of competencies and global weight of Canadian industry in our sector are acknowledged by everyone. French companies participating in this mission are leaders in their respective fields. I am certain that the exchanges that will occur during our visit will lead to new partnerships which will allow us to together meet the challenges facing our industry.”





The French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS) was created in 1908. It is an industry body that brings together more than 400 companies ranging from the main prime contractors and system suppliers to SMEs. GIFAS represents an industry whose 2018 sales turnover was € 65,4 bn, and that exports 85% of its output and, directly employs 195 000 individuals.



GIFAS organizes the International Paris Air Show every two years, which is the world’s premier aerospace event. The 54th Paris-Le Bourget air Show will run from 21 to 27 June 2021.



