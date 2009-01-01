Tiger in Combat - the French Army Experience (excerpt)

PHALSBOURG, France and MELBOURNE --- While Australia’s Tiger Armed Reconnaissance helicopters have been deployed overseas just twice in their 15-year operational history, their French Army equivalents have been continually deployed on combat operations for more than 10 years now.The two ARH deployments were both for exercises, firstly to Papua New Guinea in August 2015 for work with the PNG Defence Force, and most recently to Malaysia aboard an RAAF C-17, where they embarked aboard Navy LHD HMAS Canberra last year for Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE) 2019.The Tigre (French spelling) is the spearhead of French Army aviation (ALAT - Aviation Légère de l'Armée de Terre) and first deployed to Afghanistan in mid-2009. Today it is flying daily combat missions over the deserts of Mali.To learn more about French combat experience with the Tiger over the past decade, ADM visited Phalsbourg, west of Strasbourg and home to ALAT’s 1st Combat Helicopter Regiment (1e Régiment d'Hélicoptères de Combat).