Defense Signs Letter of Intent to Join A New Phase of the Development of the Future European Fighter

(Source: Spanish Ministry of Defence; issued Feb. 20, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Spanish Defense Undersecretary Angel Olivares (R) signs the FCAS Letter of Intent on behalf of Defense Minister Margarita Robles with her French and German counterparts during a formal ceremony in Paris. (Spanish MoD photo)

Germany, France and Spain, the countries that will participate in the development of the future European fighter (NGWS / FCAS) today signed in Paris the Letter of Intent to launch the IA2 program, related to Research + Technology (I&T) activities and Demonstration related to the conceptual phase of the project.



The agreement for this phase of the project was signed by German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly, and Spanish Secretary of State for Defense, Angel Olivares, by delegation of the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, who was today obliged to appear in parliament.



In the same act, Olivares has signed, together with the German and French ministers, a letter of intent for the incorporation of Spain into the IA2, scheduled for before the month of May.



The Secretaries of State of Defense of the three European partners had already signed last week the implementation agreement for the first phase, which implies the contribution of France and Germany of 27 million euros and 20 million euros more in the case from Spain.



"This new agreement will involve Spain's contribution of 50 million, which will be added to the 77 million contributed by France and Germany, respectively"; Olivares told the media at the conclusion of the ceremony.



"With the third agreement, Spain will be incorporated with a 33% stake equal to that of Germany and France," Olivares said, recalling that the Spanish Government joined the project when it had already been running for two years.



"For Spain, and our European partners, it is a strategic project that will involve a technological revolution that will enable our industry to compete on equal terms with the rest of the European industry, even if it is smaller," said the Secretary of state.



The signature took place in presence of the civil and military authorities of the three countries, as well as representatives of the main companies involved in the project.



On behalf of Spain, the president of Indra, Fernando Abril-Martorell, has attended the event as the representative of the firm that will coordinate the industrial program in Spain.



