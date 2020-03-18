NATO Extends Schiebel Mine Detector Contract with Substantial Order

(Source: Schiebel; issued March 18, 2020)

VIENNA --- Under the now extended contract with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), Schiebel will deliver 900 units of the AN-19/2 Mine Detecting Set, one of the world’s most widely used mine detectors for both humanitarian and military purposes.



Schiebel has been under a contract with the NSPA since 2017, delivering 1,700 units of the AN-19/2 Mine Detecting Set thus far. In October 2019, the contract was extended with the substantial order of additional 900 units that are delivered now.



The AN-19/2 Mine Detecting Set, suitable for fast, accurate demining in all climates and terrains, has served as the standard detector for numerous armies, including the U.S. Army (designated AN/PSS-12) and most NATO countries. Due to its modular design it provides maximum flexibility to the user as well as ease of maintenance.





Founded in 1951, the Vienna-based Schiebel Group focuses on the development, testing and production of state-of-the-art mine detection equipment and the revolutionary CAMCOPTER S-100 Unmanned Air System (UAS). Certified to meet AS/EN 9100 standards, Schiebel has built an international reputation for producing quality defense and humanitarian products, which are backed by exceptional after-sales service and support. With headquarters in Vienna (Austria), Schiebel now maintains production facilities in Wiener Neustadt (Austria) and Abu Dhabi (UAE), as well as offices in Washington, DC (USA) and Shoalhaven (Australia).



