Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 17, 2020)

Phoenix Logistics Inc., Gilbert, Arizona, was awarded a $516,000,000 cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price contract to provide capabilities to the Joint Land Component Constructive Training Capability across the range of warfighting functions.



Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 16, 2030.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-20-D-0010).



-ends-

