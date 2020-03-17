The Great Unwinding: The U.S.-Turkey Arms Sales Dispute (excerpt)

(Source: Center for Strategic and International Studies; issued March 17, 2020)

March marks a critical month for U.S.-Turkish relations, chiefly on the topic of Ankara’s recent acquisition of the Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems. First, since Turkey’s removal last July from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, the U.S. government had consistently stated that the “unwinding” of Turkey’s participation from the program would be completed by this month.However, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced in January that it would no longer be able to meet in full that initial end of March timeline, with several contracts with Turkey estimated to continue through December 2020.Furthermore, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper plans, in the coming weeks, to provide to Congress his long-term plan for the F-35 aircraft that were purchased by and slated for Turkey.In addition, U.S.-Turkey relations have been further complicated by the recent rise in fighting involving Turkish troops and Russian-backed Syrian government forces and by Ankara’s subsequent call for the United States to deploy Patriot missile defense systems to defend Turkish forces.Despite other frictions in the relationship, some in the Trump administration have strongly supported this request. Even still, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has doubled down on his S-400 purchase and has stated that he will activate his S-400 systems next month. (end of excerpt)-ends-