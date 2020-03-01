First-Time Norwegian F-35s Trained Together with B-2 Nuke-Bombers Up North (excerpt)

(Source: The Baltic Observer; posted March 17, 2020)

By Thomas Nilsen

Less than a week after a pair of Russian strategic bombers were flying south outside European airspace, two American B-2A bombers were escorted by three Norwegian F-35 fighter jets over Iceland and the North Atlantic. (USAF photo)

The two U.S. Air Force stealth bombers took off from Fairford airbase in England and were met by three Norwegian F-35s over Iceland. Norway has currently four F-35s based at Keflavik, conducting NATO’s Air Policing mission in Iceland (IAP).Monday’s mission in the skies over Iceland and in international airspace in the North Atlantic is the first time Norwegian F-35s flies together with the B-2A long-range bombers.“This was indeed a special moment,” says Sigurd Tonning-Olsen, spokesperson with the Joint Headquarters on phone from Keflavik airbase on Iceland. “The pilots were really excited.”Tonning-Olsen says the F-35s were in the air for about one and a half hours, of which some 30 to 45 minutes were joint training with the American B-2s.Norway’s contribution to Air Policing at Iceland started in late February and ends later this week.“We have had stormy and snowy days here,” Tonning-Olsen says. “The F-35s have proven very good for this kind of winter climate.”During the three weeks at Iceland, the F-35s have not been scrambled to identify Russian aircraft. (end of excerpt)-ends-