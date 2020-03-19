2020 Australian Defence Sales Catalogue Released

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued March 19, 2020)

Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP today released the fourth edition of the Australian Military Sales Catalogue, now titled Australian Defence Sales Catalogue.The 2020 Catalogue showcases leading-edge Australian products, technology and services, which are available for export from Australia’s world-class defence industry sector.Minister Price said 170 Australian businesses are featured in this year’s edition - a 49 per cent increase from the previous edition.“Small businesses from each Australian state and territory are represented in the Catalogue, highlighting the strength of Australia’s defence industry sector and the Morrison Government’s investment to grow innovative defence industry across the country,” Minister Price said.“The 2020 catalogue also offers advice and support services.”The Catalogue features information on support services available to Australian defence industry sector, including Defence Export Controls, the Australian Defence Export Office, Centre for Defence Industry Capability, Team Defence Australia, Export Finance Australia and Austrade, to maximise export opportunities.“This support is part of the Morrison Government’s $1.6 billion investment in further building the capacity and capability of Australia’s defence industry and innovation sector,” Minister Price said.As in previous editions, the Catalogue also includes select surplus Australian Defence Force (ADF) equipment and platforms that will shortly be retired from service. These platforms are available to Australia’s international partners on a Government-to-Government and Commercial-to-Government sales transfer basis.All transfers of ex-ADF equipment to foreign governments is subject to a rigorous approval process, independent from the Australian Defence Export Office.-ends-