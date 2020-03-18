Mission Foch: TALIOS New-Generation Laser Designation Pod Embarks on the Charles de Gaulle

(Source: French Armed Forces; issued March 18, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

A French Navy Rafale M fighter carrying a Talios pod prepares to launch from the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle operating in the Eastern Mediterranean. Talios will shortly be certified to replace the previous Damoclès pod. (French Navy photo)

Deployed on the French Navy Carrier Strike Group’s Mission Foch, the carrier air group has been operating the new TALIOS laser designation pod since February 28, 2020, as part of its training for ground support and maritime surveillance missions. This ramp-up phase will soon be followed by the pod’s operational commissioning on the Rafale Marine fighter, which will allow its use on operations.



The TALIOS (Targeting long-range Identification Optronic System) is a new generation Laser Designation Pod (PDL) with a broad capacity spectrum. By day or night, it allows the Rafale Marine to carry out missions ranging from intelligence gathering beyond the reach of enemy weapon systems via high-resolution image sensors, to the guidance of bombs thanks to its powerful laser illuminator.



The TALIOS differs mainly from the DAMOCLES pod, in service for more than fifteen years in the Navy, by the addition of a high-performance long-distance camera and the modernization of the IR band II (infrared) sensor. In addition, the man-machine interface has been redesigned to present the pilot with all of the information essential for understanding a complex tactical situation. Finally, the maintenance of the nacelle is improved thanks to the addition of a "cabin maintenance" mode giving a direct report of its status at the end of each flight, which allows to anticipate its maintenance.



Thus equipped with the TALIOS pod, the carrier air group will see its operational capabilities increased tenfold, and will now benefit from a high-performance optronic sensor which will be an advantage during future operations of power projection or control of aero-maritime areas carried out by the naval aviation group.



-end-

