Korean Companies in Defence Corridors

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued March 18, 2020)

A Roadmap for Defence Industries Cooperation between the Republic of India and the Republic of Korea (ROK) was exchanged in Ministry of Defence during the bilateral meeting between Shri Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister, Republic of India and Mr. Jeong Kyeong-Doo, Defence Minister, Republic of Korea on 4th February, 2020.



This Roadmap lists a number of possible areas of cooperation in Land Systems, Naval Systems, Aero Systems, Guided Weapon Systems including research and development cooperation, collaboration regarding testing, certification and quality assurance and the Roadmap aims to facilitate defence industries in participation and collaboration on Make in India initiatives of Government of India.



This Roadmap also aims to promote investment and technology transfer in Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.



The Roadmap envisages facilitation by Korea Plus Centre in arranging meetings, supporting public relations, assisting research and evaluation, while providing information and counselling with regard to ROK companies. ROK companies wishing to invest in India are envisaged to receive support from both Defence Investor Cell and Korea Plus Centre. Several Indian Companies are involved in the manufacturing of various defence spare parts in India.



This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik in a written reply to Shri Kumbakudi Sudhakaran in Lok Sabha today.



-ends-

