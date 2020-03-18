Defence Manufacturing Hub

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued March 18, 2020)

Hon’ble Finance Minister in his Budget Speech on 1st February, 2018 had announced setting up of two Defence Industrial Corridors in the country. In pursuance to the said announcement, it has been decided to develop one such corridor in Uttar Pradesh.



Subsequently six nodes viz Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow have been identified. The investment of Rs. 3700 crore were announced by Ordnance Factories Board (OFB)/Defence Public Undertakings (DPSUs) and Private Industries in Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.



Setting up of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor would catalyse indigenous production of defence and aerospace related items, thereby reducing our reliance on imports and promoting export of these items to other countries. This will lead to generation of direct & indirect employment opportunities and growth of private domestic manufacturers including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups.



This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik in a written reply to Shri Ajay Kumar Misra Teni in Lok Sabha today.



