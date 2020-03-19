Statement from the Sikorsky-Boeing Team

(Source: Sikorsky-Boeing Team; issued March 19, 2020)

The Sikorsky-Boeing SB>1 DEFIANT team is honored the Army selected our proven, game changing X2 Technology for the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) Competitive Demonstration and Risk Reduction (CD&RR) program.



We look forward to developing this vital Army modernization capability. With nearly 80 years of trusted Army partnerships, our team brings unparalleled engineering expertise and rotorcraft innovation.



Since 2013, we committed to developing an aircraft and integrated weapon system solution that combines speed, range, maneuverability and system flexibility – to execute the Army’s joint all-domain operations.



We are confident we will deliver a producible FLRAA aircraft that is survivable, affordable, sustainable and provides Army aviators strategic day one battlefield advantages.



