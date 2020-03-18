Agreement with USA for Supply of Arms

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued March 18, 2020)

One contract and two Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOAs) have been concluded with the US side for procurement of helicopters and self-protection suite.The delivery of the helicopters will commence from May, 2021.Countries such as US, Russia, France, Germany, Israel, UK are leading exporters of defence equipment. The Defence requirement of other countries including South Asian countries is not available in public domain.This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik in a written reply to Shri Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Shri Vijay Kumar Hansdak in Lok Sabha today.-ends-