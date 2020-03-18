One contract and two Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOAs) have been concluded with the US side for procurement of helicopters and self-protection suite.
The delivery of the helicopters will commence from May, 2021.
Countries such as US, Russia, France, Germany, Israel, UK are leading exporters of defence equipment. The Defence requirement of other countries including South Asian countries is not available in public domain.
This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik in a written reply to Shri Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Shri Vijay Kumar Hansdak in Lok Sabha today.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: While not detailed in the above statement, India had previously approved the purchase of 24 Sikorsky MH-60R ‘Romeo’ naval multi-mission helicopters for Rs 15,157 crore ($2.12 billion) and six additional AH-64E Apache attack choppers for Rs 5,691 crore ($796 million) from the US.
Click here for our previous report on these purchases.)
