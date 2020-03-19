Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Has Released His Annual Report for 2019

(Source: NATO; issued March 19, 2020)

As we look today at how we can face the huge challenges posed by COVID 19, the Annual Report for 2019 shows the great strides we took as an Alliance last year to adapt to an unpredictable world.The Alliance kept its people safe. Allies boosted their investment in defence, and continued to strengthen NATO's deterrence and defence posture. They stood united faced with Russia's violation of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, remained committed to the fight against terrorism, agreed to enhance the resilience of their civilian infrastructure, and declared space as a new operational domain - alongside land, air, sea and cyber.When they met in December, NATO leaders initiated a reflection process to further strengthen the political dimension of NATO.For the first time, the Report includes polls on the public perception of the Alliance. These demonstrate that overall support for the NATO Alliance is strong.Also for the first time, this edition of the Report showcases some of the people working for NATO, civilian staff and military representatives. Their hard work allows NATO to adapt to fast-changing and challenging times.The Annual Report includes the details of estimated 2019 national defence expenditures for all 29 NATO Allies.-ends-