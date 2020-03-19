U.S. Navy Exercises Options on BLQ-10 ESM

(Source: Forecast International; issued March 19, 2020)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia; and Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Syracuse, New York, have been awarded an $8,759,811 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-09-C-6247, from the United States Navy, to exercise options for Integrated Submarine Imaging System (for submarine electronic warfare models BLQ-10 and TI-18) kits and spares.



The BLQ-10 Electronic Support Measures (ESM) system is a submarine mast-mounted unit manufactured by Lockheed Martin. It collects and processes complex radar, communications, and navigation low-level emissions from commercial shipping traffic and surface threats.



To date, the BLQ ESM is believed to be only installed aboard U.S. Navy submarines.



New production is expected to parallel the construction of Virginia class submarines at an average of two units per year. Also, about two units will be produced per year for Los Angeles class upgrades. Spare units are also being produced.



The Seawolf class has already been upgraded.



The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines are not being upgraded, as they are to be replaced by the upcoming Columbia class.



The BLQ-10 is likely to be installed on the future SSBN Columbia class submarines, of which 12 boats are planned, with delivery from 2031-2037. No international sales are predicted at this time.



Work on this contract will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (47%); Syracuse, New York (29%); Chantilly, Virginia (13%); Marion, Massachusetts (7%); and Newport, Rhode Island (4 %), and is expected to be completed by March 2023.



Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,759,811 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The U.S. Navy's Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

