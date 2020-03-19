Catching Up with Thales' RBE2, the Dassault Rafale's Radar of Choice

(Source: Forecast International; issued March 19, 2020)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- Thales has produced the RBE2 airborne, X-band, multifunction / multimode radar for almost 30 years, with a prototype model delivered in 1991, and flight achieved for the first time in July 1992.



Since that time, the radar has evolved from a passive electronically scanned array configuration into one with an active electronically scanned array, with the first production standard RBE2 AESA models delivered to Dassault aircraft fitment in March 2012.



But where is the RBE2 program at now? How will Thales' RBE2 program transition into the 2020s? Will its production life stretch from 30 to 40 years? Let's catch up with Thales' RBE2 radar.



The Dassault Rafale fighter is projected to be the RBE2 fire control radar's sole platform. Therefore, all sales of the radar rely on sales of the Rafale, supporting both new-build and retrofit markets.



Until the early 2010s, France was the Rafale's lone customer, which boded poorly for the RBE2's sales potential. In the following years, however, orders from Egypt, India, and Qatar have led to improved prospects for additional sales and a more lucrative future for the RBE2.



In 2012, India selected the Rafale as the winner of its MMRCA fighter contest, but, while the selection could have proven to be a major sales boon for the RBE2, India is notorious for announcing military procurements only to cancel them or delay the contract award for years. The history of this award was not an exception to that reputation.



By northern hemispheric summer 2016, it had been four years since India selected the Rafale, and still no contract had emerged. Finally, in September 2016, a deal was reached, and India signed a contract for an initial 36 Rafale fighters.



However, the 36 Rafales ordered were only a small portion of the originally stated requirement of 126. Later commentary from Indian officials indicated that the country is not likely to procure any more than these initial aircraft. Nonetheless, this may change; India could order additional Rafales, and Forecast International's RBE2 production forecast includes small allowances for this.



In recent years, an AESA fire control radar has become a near necessity when it comes to fighter aircraft sales. With only a mechanically scanned RBE2 offering, the Rafale was lagging behind industry trends. However, with the introduction of the RBE2 AESA radar in the early 2010s, the fighter entered the modern era, and orders have arrived.



With the AESA radar making the Rafale a far more capable contender in fighter acquisition contests, additional Rafale sales, although limited, are projected. Deliveries for any yet-to-be-announced contests may begin as early as 2024. Notably, any deliveries forecast beyond 2022 are dependent on new orders arriving - and a new customer has not been secured in several years.



Potentially assisting the cause for new Rafale sales, in 2019, Thales announced new connected sensors for the upcoming Rafale F4 standard. Among the sensor improvements in the F4 standard, the RBE2 AESA is scheduled to receive enhancements to its air-to-ground mode. Specifically, the RBE2 AESA will receive a GMTI mode.



An average production rate of 21 RBE2 AESAs is projected from 2020 through 2029. But without any new orders, production could end in 2022, with an average of 23 units per year produced from 2020 through that year.



