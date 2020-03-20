Army's Tactical Unmanned Aerial System Replacement Project Finalises Shortlist

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued March 20, 2020)

The replacement of the Army’s Shadow 200 Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) through project LAND 129 Phase 3 has progressed to the tendering process.



Four companies have been selected through an abbreviated Invitation To Register process and will be provided a detailed Request for Tender, to further explore plans and conceptual integration designs.



The four down-selected companies are:

--Insitu Pacific Pty Ltd

--Leidos Australia

--Raytheon Australia Pty Ltd

--Textron Systems Australia Pty Ltd



Australian small businesses in our defence industry and participants in the Invitation To Register are thanked for their continued support of project LAND 129 Phase 3.



Deputy Director Army UAS Projects, Mr Andrew McKinnon, said there are a number of local companies already involved in the Australian Defence Force’s Unmanned Systems space.



“These companies are encouraged to continue their engagement with the LAND 129 Phase 3 down-selected tenderers in order to deliver a world class capability,” Mr McKinnon said.



“Unmanned Aerial Systems are a key component of Army’s Surveillance and Reconnaissance capability, with some smaller Unmanned Systems recently being used on Operation Bushfire Assist.”



The next phase of the project will focus on a competitive evaluation of more comprehensive tendered solutions from the four Primes, prior to progressing the project to Government consideration in 2021.



