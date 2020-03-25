The Fifteenth Il-76 of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation Delivered to Italy Means for the Fight Against Coronavirus

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued March 25, 2020)

The next, fifteenth Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with equipment for diagnostics and disinfection measures delivered special equipment and tools for fighting coronavirus to the Italian air force base "Pratica di Mare" (30 kilometers southwest of Rome, Italy).



The Russian Federation is providing assistance to the Italian Republic in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as agreed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on March 21, 2020.



