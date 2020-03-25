Danish Radars on French Aircraft Carrier

AARHUS --- The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, which visits Danish waters this week, is equipped with two radar systems provided by Terma.



The SCANTER 6000 radar systems are used for surveillance, search and navigation at sea - and in the air to guide helicopters on landing.



In recent years, Terma has provided radar systems to a number of vessels in the French Navy through a collaboration with the French defense company Naval Group, which among others has built Charles de Gaulle.



The French carrier has a fixed crew of about 2,000 men and weighs about 40,500 tonnes. It is accompanied by several escort ships and will be accompanied by the Danish frigate Niels Juel of the Iver Huitfeldt class during its visit.



Through its long-standing partnership with the Danish Navy, Terma has provided radar systems, self-defense systems and command-control systems to all of the Navy’s large naval vessels, including the three frigates, which also make use of the same radar type SCANTER 6000 as Charles de Gaulle.



Terma’s radar systems are used by many countries around the world on many different types of navy and coastguard vessels due to their ability to see small targets such as fast crafts and jet skis at long range and in all kinds of weather. Terma’s radars are therefore also used for coastal and traffic surveillance e.g. at VTS Storebælt.





The Denmark based high-tech Terma Group develops products and systems for defense and non-defense security applications; including command and control systems, radar systems, self-protection systems for aircraft, space technology, and aerostructures for the aircraft industry.



