Navantia’s P75(I) Indian Submarine Online Industry Event

(Source: Navantia; issued March 25, 2020)

Navantia is participating in the P75(I) project using as reference design our S80 plus, the only 3000-ton AIP submarine currently under construction worldwide. This baseline is very close to the requirements of the Indian Navy, possibly the closest among all shortlisted competitors, and meets the Indian ambition with minimum risk.



For this reason, technical effort at this stage is minimum and Navantia is focusing on other aspects such as the indigenization of major equipment and materials, and Transfer of Technology (ToT) opportunities.



More than 100 companies in India are already in contact with Navantia for the indigenization of equipment and materials, and around 200 are expected to participate in the event, which will be the forum for explaining areas of cooperation, and organizing one-to-one interviews. Key S80 Plus equipment suppliers shall also participate to explore indigenisation opportunities for components, or fabrication in India. All Indian suppliers are very welcome.



NAVANTIA’S ROAD MAP



-- Full commitment to the “Make in India” approach and full cooperation towards the construction in India by Indian industry

-- Wide experience on Transfer of Technology international programs and long-term cooperation with Indian companies. Previously, Navantia was co-designer and participated in the transfer of technology of India six Scorpene submarines built by MDL in Mumbai, deploying a resident team in India between 2006 and 2013. Also, Navantia has partnered with Larsen & Toubro for the tender on the LPDs for India, having developed a very beneficial relationship.

-- Low risk design solution based on a submarine program under construction which brings to the table on-the-job training opportunities in Spain of the Indian shipyards, and offers a fresh cooperation opportunity to the Indian supply chain for indigenization of equipment and materials.



Due to the COVID-19 situation, the event will be online with participation of Mr. Fernando Formoso, Navantia India Director from Delhi, fully supported by the Navantia Commercial and Technical team from Spain. The event shall take place on the 21st of April, and will require pre-registration by filling the form bellow.



Agenda



-- 15:00: Online connection opens

-- 15:30: Welcome, organization and agenda

Speaker: Fernando Formoso, Navantia India Director

-- 15:40: S-80 Plus update, baseline for the P75I program

Speaker: German Romero, Navantia S-80 Engineering Director

-- 16:00: Approach to engaging Indian Industry

Speaker: Jorge García Monedero, Navantia Services Director.

-- 16:20: Closing remarks and way forward

Speaker: Fernando Formoso, Navantia India Director

-- 16:30: Event closure



Due to the COVID-19 situation, Navantia has decided to proceed with this event in an ONLINE format. The event shall be hosted by Mr. Fernando Formoso, Navantia India Director from Delhi, fully supported by the Navantia Commercial and Technical team from Spain Companies interested in attending are requested to register by filling the form below. After that you will receive an email with a confirmation of the registration together with instructions for the online connection to the event. Please specify how many connection links you need.



The event will be recorded, so all the registered attendees will have the chance to access the presentation material after the event. The agenda includes timelines for the event (Delhi time)



-ends-



