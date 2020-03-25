Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 25, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co., Sunnyvale, California, is awarded an $112,747,940 cost-plus-award-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) space segment sustainment.



Work will be performed in Littleton, Colorado (54%); Sunnyvale, California (42%); San Diego, California (1%); Point Mugu, California (1%); El Segundo, California (1%); and Scottsdale, Arizona (1%).



MUOS is a narrowband military satellite communications system that supports a worldwide, multiservice population of users, providing modern net-centric communications capabilities while supporting legacy terminals.



Work is expected to be complete by March 2030. Fiscal 2020-2029 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding will be applied to task orders after contract award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This sole-source contract was not competitively procured pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and the Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1 was the only responsible source.



The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N00039-20-D-0022).



-ends-



