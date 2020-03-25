Covid-19 Halts F-35 Flight Testing Until Further Notice (excerpt)

(Source: Air Force Magazine; posted March 25, 2020)

By John A. Tirpak

Flight testing of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and the Navy’s Patuxent River, Md., facility has been halted until further notice, due to the health and safety issues and the challenge of getting to work under California’s lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.The stand-down in flight testing began on March 20, when Edwards scaled back all operations to “mission-essential” personnel and those who can telework. The F-35 Joint Program Office said all F-35 testing has ceased in other locations, as well, which would include Pax River. However, “select lab and ground test activities are ongoing, and aircraft-limited maintenance activities are ongoing to maintain fleet readiness,” a JPO spokeswoman said.Flight testing for virtually all other USAF platforms, which the exception of some VIP transport types, also is conducted at Edwards, an Air Force official said. Neither the public affairs shops at Edwards nor Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., which conducts weapons evaluations, could be reached for an official summary of suspended flight activities.“We have a number of areas where we have to pause across the department in terms of what we’re doing, either in research and development, or in testing, or operations,” Ellen Lord, the Pentagon’s acquisition and sustainment chief, said regarding the F-35 flight testing halt, during in a March 25 press conference.She declined to comment on whether the go-ahead for F-35 full-rate production, already delayed, will slip past the March 2021 goal she has previously mentioned. (end of excerpt)-ends-