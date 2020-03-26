Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 26, 2020)

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, was awarded an $85,734,819 modification (P00005) to contract W15QKN-19-C-0017 for procurement of Excalibur projectiles.



Work will be performed in East Camden, Arkansas; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Cincinnati, Ohio; Salt Lake City, Utah; Joplin, Missouri; Gilbert, Arizona; Landsdale, Pennsylvania; Santa Ana, California; Woodridge, Illinois; Trenton, Texas; Valencia, California; Cookstown, New Jersey; Tucson, Arizona; Phoenix, Arizona; Anniston, Alabama; Karlskoga, Sweden; Southway, United Kingdom; and Glenrothes, United Kingdom, with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2024.



Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $85,734,819 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.



