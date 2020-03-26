Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 26, 2020)

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $125,424,833 (not-to-exceed) for a firm-fixed-price advanced acquisition contract to procure long lead items for low-rate initial production of the seven Lot 5 CH-53K heavy-lift aircraft.



Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be complete by August 2021.



Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $125,424,833 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0047).



-ends-

