The Pilots of Su-25SM3 Strike-Fighter Used the Newest Sighting-Navigation Complex "Solt-25"

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued March 26, 2020)

A Russian Air Force Su-25SM3 ground attack fighter preparing for a mission at Kuban air base. The aircraft is fitted with the Solt-25 sighting and navigation system, combining optical, laser and thermal imaging sensors. (RUS MoD photo)

The crews of Su-25SM3 attack aircraft of the aviation regiment of the Southern Military District (SMD), based in Kuban, during planned flight and tactical training, struck the air defense facilities of the mock enemy at night as part of a flight and squadron.



When performing flight and tactical tasks, the pilots mastered the methods of secretly overcoming the military air defense (air defense) of a mock enemy in a mountainous and wooded area and suddenly striking targets, using the capabilities of the standard sighting-navigation complex Solt-25 (optical-laser-thermal imaging system).



Target acquisition was performed at extremely low altitudes outside the air defense detection zone using anti-aircraft maneuvering by guided and unguided aircraft missiles.



The crews also worked out take-off and landing in pairs, performed elements of complex and group aerobatics, such as horizontal "barrels", "turns", "dive slides with large angles of inclination".



In total, during the winter training period, pilots of Su-25SM3 strike-fighter of the Southern Military District made more than 2.2 thousand sorties with the practical use of standard weapons.



