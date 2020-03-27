Construction Commences for First Offshore Patrol Vessel in Western Australia

(Source: Australian Ministry of Defence; issued March 27, 2020)

The Civmec shipyard in Henderson, Western Australia, has begun building the third Arafura-class OPV, and the first one to be built in Western Australia. A total of 12 ships of the class are to be built. (AUS DoD photo)

The Government’s $90 billion Continuous Naval Shipbuilding Program has reached a new milestone with construction on the first Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) to be built in Western Australia commencing.



This will be the third of twelve Arafura class OPVs, and the first to be built at the Civmec shipyard in Henderson, Western Australia.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said this is the next step in the Morrison Government’s landmark naval shipbuilding program that will keep Australia safe and deliver jobs for generations to come.



“This Government’s investment in Australia’s naval shipbuilding program demonstrates our commitment to strong border protection over greater distances than is currently possible, and our commitment in the local economy and creating more jobs for Australian workers,” Minister Reynolds said.



“Today’s milestone reinforces the OPV program is on schedule to deliver the capability for the Royal Australian Navy when the first ship commences service in 2022.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP said the OPV program is a key foundation in the Government’s enhancement of Australia’s industrial skill base, growing both capacity and workers’ skills to build and maintain Australia’s sovereign maritime capability.



“The Arafura program is creating jobs across the supply-chain, and I have heard first-hand from over 100 Aussie businesses about how they are benefiting from being an essential part of construction,” Minister Price said.



“I congratulate Luerssen, Civmec and their entire teams for exceeding their commitment to Australian Industry Capability which is having substantial positive flow-on effects right across Australia, particularly during this difficult time as we all manage COVID-19.”



The first two vessels are already under construction by Luerssen Australia and ASC in Adelaide.



The remaining ten vessels will be constructed by Luerssen Australia and Civmec at Henderson in Western Australia under the SEA1180 OPV program.



Luerssen Australia is the Prime Contractor working with key shipbuilding partners Civmec in Western Australia and ASC OPV Shipbuilder in South Australia to deliver the OPV capability for the Royal Australian Navy.



The program will replace and improve upon the capability delivered by the Armidale Class and Cape Class Patrol Boats which entered service in 2005.



