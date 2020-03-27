Britain Should Delay Defence Review Due to Coronavirus – Study (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published March 27, 2020)

Clear sign UK Integrated Review (a significant piece of work to charter future defence, security, foreign policy & posture) will be delayed. @BorisJohnson tells 3 key select committee chairs work on review is being “scaled back” & resources understandably diverted to #COVID19

https://t.co/PQ3eQeq1YY — Deborah Haynes (@haynesdeborah) March 27, 2020

LONDON --- Britain should postpone an ongoing review of its security, defence and foreign policy for at least a year because of the widening impact of coronavirus, a leading defence think-tank said on Friday.The government had intended to complete what is known as an “integrated review” of policy by July this year. But with time already tight and the coronavirus pandemic throwing both the British and global economy into turmoil, a delay of up to a year is needed, Britain’s Royal United Services Institute said.“The lasting consequences of the pandemic remain highly unpredictable, but are likely to include new debates on public spending priorities in the UK and elsewhere,” it said in a paper co-authored by the Ministry of Defence’s former director of strategy and the deputy director of RUSI.As well as the impact of coronavirus and the not-yet complete fallout from Brexit, the authors point out that Britain’s relations with the United States are in an unreliable phase and it would be better to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November to take strategic decisions. (end of excerpt)-ends-