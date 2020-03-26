Coronavirus Diverts U.S. Aircraft Carrier from Mission In Western Pacific

(Source: National Public Radio; posted March 26, 2020)

By David Welna

First it was commercial cruise ships that became floating petri dishes for the coronavirus. Now the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has been diverted to the U.S. island territory of Guam, the first American warship to have confirmed cases of COVID-19."There were three [crew members who] initial[ly tested positive], there were five more that were flown off the ship or in the process of being flown off the ship, and then there are several others that are in isolation right now," Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly said Thursday at the Pentagon. "But the ship is going to be pulling into Guam, and they're going to figure out from there who needs to come off, who can stay on, looking at the level of symptoms and things like that. "Other U.S. officials have said there are now dozens aboard the Roosevelt who have been found to be infected with the coronavirus."We are already starting the process of testing 100 percent of the crew to ensure that we've got that contained," said Modly.There are 5,000 sailors aboard the carrier, and Modly says some are being tested with approximately 800 test kits available and a limited laboratory capacity to process them on board.With 133 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, the Navy accounts for nearly half of the U.S. military's 280 reported cases. (end of excerpt)-ends-