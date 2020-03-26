Coronavirus Update: Eurosatory 2020 Is Cancelled

(Source: COGES; issued March 26, 2020)

The sanitary situation due to Covid-19 is deteriorating daily in France and has spread throughout the world.



The conditions for preparing and running the exhibition, which would protect the health and safety of the 100,000 expected participants, visitors, exhibitors and organisers, can not be met.



Many international and French exhibitors registered for the Eurosatory trade fair scheduled from June 8 to 12, 2020 are no longer able to prepare their participation and configure or transport the necessary equipment. It also appears that the very large number of foreign visitors expected to participate in the fair can no longer plan their trip to France.



The postponement of the exhibition to a later date has been studied but the conditions for success cannot be met.



The current situation no longer makes Eurosatory possible in 2020. It is with immense disappointment that GICAT (French Land and Airland Defence and Security Association) and its subsidiary COGES are forced to cancel the fair planned for June.



All the participants and partners will be contacted in order to best manage the consequences of this cancellation.



Therefore, Eurosatory team invites you to the next edition of the exhibition that will be held from June 13 to 17, 2022.



We thank you for your understanding. We hope that you and your relatives are in good health and we spare a special thought for anyone affected.



-ends-

