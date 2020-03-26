Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 26, 2020)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a sole-source, multi-year contract for $2,139,779,656.



This contract is a hybrid of fixed-price incentive, firm-fixed-price, and cost-plus-fixed-fee. This multi-year contract is for fiscal years (FY) 2019-2023.



Under this contract, the contractor will provide the management, material and services associated with the procurement, manufacture and assembly of the Standard Missile-3 Block IB all up rounds for the U.S. and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) partners.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona; and Huntsville, Alabama, with a period of performance from contract award through March 26, 2027. FY 2019 and 2020 procurement, defense-wide and FMS funds in the amount of $1,052,637,366 will be obligated at time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0851-20-C-0002).



